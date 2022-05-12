Randox, the Sheffield United shirt sponsor, is opening in the former H Samuel unit on Fargate, next to M&S, in June.
It will sell tests for vitamin deficiencies, hormone imbalances, allergies and heart, liver and kidney conditions. It will also offer ‘full body testing’ from £295.
The news is a boost for the premium shopping street which is more than 40 per cent empty.
During the pandemic, Randox received nearly £800 million in Government Covid testing contracts.
The firm paid £100,000 to Tory MP Owen Paterson who was found to have broken lobbying rules after texting health ministers recommending its services. He later resigned.
Now, it is rolling out 20 high street health clinics nationally.
Established in 1982, Randox is based in Crumlin, Northern Ireland, and employs 3,300. In 2020 it says it manufactured 4.2 billion tests.