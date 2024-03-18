Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tram passengers in Sheffield and Rotherham will be able to get discounted fares for a limited time as a new operator takes over running Supertram.

A new operator is taking over Supertram services in Sheffield and Rotherham from Friday, March 22, with a new ticketing app being launched and a number of discounted fares available

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will take over running Supertram services from Stagecoach from this Friday, March 22, when Stagecoach's contract ends.

How to buy Supertram tickets from Friday

There will be no change to services or frequencies following the switch but a new ticketing app will be available to download from Wednesday, March 20, with tickets available to use from Friday. To mark the change of operator, there will be 10 per cent off a number of tram-only fares until the end of June.

The temporary discount will apply to one, five, seven and 28-day adult and child tickets purchased onboard or via the app.

Some tram tickets will be cheaper when bought in advance on the app rather than on the tram, and customers have been advised to buy before they travel.

In November last year, the £2 cap on single Supertram fares was lifted, with the limit rising to £2.80.

What will happen to Stagecoach and TravelMaster tickets?

Customers using TravelMaster tickets to travel by tram can continue to use these from March 22 onwards as they are unaffected. Tickets will continue to be sold onboard.

Stagecoach’s combined bus and tram tickets will no longer be accepted for tram travel from March 22. Stagecoach tram-only tickets will be sold until March 21 then accepted for travel until they expire. Stagecoach App tickets need to be activated before March 22.

SYMCA is taking over the ownership of Supertram through an arms-length subsidiary called South Yorkshire Future Trams Limited (SYFTL).