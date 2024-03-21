Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new prices for certain Supertram tickets have been revealed after the app was launched ahead of a new operator taking over.

A new TSY Mobile ticketing app for Supertram services in Sheffield and Rotherham has been launched, with discounted fares for the first 100 days

As part of the change, a new ticketing app called TSY Mobile has been launched.

Discounts on some tickets have been introduced for the first 100 days (until June 30) to mark the big switch, with 10 per cent off all one, five, seven and 28-day adult and child tickets purchased either onboard or through the new app.

How much are adult tram tickets with the discount?

That means an weekly adult ticket for all trams purchased via the app will cost £15.80 and a 28-day tram only pass is priced £52.20 while the discount applies. A one-day adult tram ticket costs £4.50 and a five-day pass will set you back £18.

A group tram day ticket, valid for up to two adults and three children under 16 travelling together, costs £9.50, with a seven-day group tram ticket priced £32.40.

An adult Citywide day pass, valid on buses and trams within the Sheffield TravelMaster Zone, is priced £6.30. An adult RConnect day pass, valid on buses and trams within the Rotherham TravelMaster zone, costs £6.20.

And a one-day adult SYConnect pass, valid for travel on any tram or bus across South Yorkshire, is priced £8.60.

An SYConnect+ pass is also available, allowing users to travel on any tram, bus or train across South Yorkshire. It is priced £10.70 for adults.

How to download the app, and what else is changing?

Most tickets will be slightly cheaper when purchased using the app than when bought onboard.

SYMCA has also announced that within the first 100 days under the new operator all tram shelters and stops will get a deep clean.

And it says the tram timetable will be reviewed, looking at opportunities for changes to better meet passenger demand.