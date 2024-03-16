Sheffield trams: The improvements residents want to see in tram service, as big change approaches
The clock is ticking down on a major change for Supertram.
After 27 years, the service is switching from private sector operator Stagecoach, to be taken over by the public sector.
The Stagecoach branding has already been taken off the sides of the trams, ahead of new operator, South Yorkshire Future Trams Limited, taking over from March 22 onwards. The new organisation will run it on behalf of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
But what changes do the people of Sheffield and South Yorkshire want to see now that the system is back under public control for the first time since the 1990s?
The Star has been out to ask them, speaking to those using the service who were getting on and off the trams at the stop outside Sheffield Cathedral.
And a common theme ran through the views of most of the people who we spoke to. And that was the feeling that it needed to serve more areas, both in Sheffield and beyond.
Keith Naylor, from Dinnington, near Rotherham, said: "I think some more additional lines around the centre of Sheffield. I've just had to walk all the way up The Moor to catch this out of a park and ride, so more lines and destinations."
Where would he like to see them go?
"Certainly to the bottom end of The Moor, down towards Eyre Street and that side. It's quite a long walk from there, particularly for people who are getting on."
Gary Salmon, from Sheffield, said he thought there should be a public vote to see exactly what the people of the city wanted. But he said he would specifically like to see improved cleanliness on the vehicles, and improvements to tram times.
Glynn Ford, from West Bar, Sheffield, said he wanted to see more local engineers involved to make repairs quicker. He said he had heard that specialist engineers had to be brought in from elsewhere to mend the track when it broke near Halfway, closing a section of the line.
He said he would like to see more track, so that they went further. "If they went up to Norton or somewhere like that," he said. "I've been to Basel, in Switzerland, and they've got a very extensive tram system that goes right over into France, so Basel people can go into France every day."
Norman Roxbrough, from Brightside, Sheffield said: "Extensions. Possibly to the hospital. Possibly a connection to Doncaster on the main line, and just a general sharpening up in appearance."
Meanwhile, readers shared their views on our Facebook page.
Ken Batty said: "Make it cover most of Sheffield like the old tram system did would be a start."
Stuart Nye added: "Extend the network. Its only been extended once in its whole existence- by two stops."
Suggestions of places it should go included the Northern General Hospital.
