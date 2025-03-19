A famous takeaway chain is set to return to a prominent Sheffield site, possibly as soon as this month.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subway is set to reopen in the shop which the chain operated until lockdown, on Devonshire Street.

Workmen are currently carrying out refurbishments to the building, which it is understood has not been open for several years, although the sign has still remained above the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workers in the building today confirmed to The Star that plans were proceeding to reopen the site as a Subway again, with the date of its reopening hoped to be March 28, subject to the work being completed.

Work is being carried out ahead of reopening the old Subway on Devonshire Street, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

One told The Star there had been a lot of interest in what they were doing, adding: “It’s a busy street and a lot of students have been asking us when we will be opening.

“We’re carrying out a full refurbishment to the building first, and that is including re-plastering the walls. It is a full refit.”

They could be seen carrying out work today, although there is currently no furniture in the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devonshire Street, which joins with Division Street a few yards from the shop, is home to many restaurants and cafes, as well as pubs and bars, with high profile locations there including the Frog and Parrot pub, and The Forum, which contains food and drink outlets and bars.

It is also close to Devonshire Green.

Prior to lockdown, the Subway on Devonshire Street had been trading for over 10 years.

Subway is an American multinational fast food restaurant franchise that specializes in what they described as ‘submarine’ sandwiches and wraps.

It already operates sites at several locations across the city including Crystal Peaks and Meadowhall and has over 30,000 sites across the world

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇