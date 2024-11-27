A long standing Sheffield shop looks set to close, with plans to replace it with a takeaway.

Plans have been drawn up to convert the Division News store, which has been a fixture on Division Street for well over a decade.

They have been submitted by businessman Tojo Jos, and a notice has been placed on the front of the shop.

He has not stated at this stage what would sort of takeaway the shop would be turned into, but he has stated that he wants to convert the building.

Division News has been in the site on Division Street since the early 2010s, in a site which was once home to a jewellery shop.

The planning application which was sent into Sheffield Council this month is for the change of use from shop to takeaway, including the provision of new front with a sliding door, with an internal refurbishment and what is described as ‘associated works’.

It will would add to a number of takeaways on Division Street and nearby Devonshire Street, although one of the street’s best known takeaways, Merdocs, closed last year. That building is still closed.

Division Street is also home to a number of pubs and restaurants, and part of the road is closed to traffic, which allows businesses to put tables outside.