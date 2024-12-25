Sheffield city centre streets named the second best in Britain for independent shopping
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
American Express Small Shop has named Division Street/Devonshire Street in Sheffield as one of the very best indie “hotspots” for its ability to showcase small businesses - and people working in the area are not surprised.
Elliott Knell, a 30-year-old barber at Honkytonks Barbers in the Forum Arcade, said: “Sheffield is good for independent shops. There’s a lot of variety in the community and we are very supportive of each other.”
Division Street and Devonshire Street are packed full of popular independents, including La Croissanteria, which went viral for its fish finger croissants; Bear Tree Records and the Copper Pot Cafe.
Lucy Lockwood, manager of Vulgar vintage shop on Devonshire Street, said: “If it was larger companies, I don’t think it would be that same vibe. We kind of have our own set of rules.
“That is a big reason for why we survive as independents.”
Ben Rees, 25, is the marketing manager of The Alternative Store on Devonshire Street. He told The Star: “[American Express] are massive so it feels good for Sheffield and this little corner of Sheffield that is built on independents with their own brands, values and ideals that it is getting recognised.
“That’s an ode to all the hard work people have put in.”
Divison and Devonshire Street came second to St Mary’s Street in Stamford, Lincolnshire. It beat the likes of Stoke Newington Church Street in London, Oldham Street in Manchester, and Byres Road in Glasgow.
American Express partnered with retail experts GlobalData to identify the top high streets for independent shops through ranking factors such as the number of independent outlets, variety of business types, and vibrancy of the high street.
The list also took into consideration the number of Gen Z and Millennial independent business owners (those aged between 18-43) in each location, factoring in how these younger generations are investing in the future success of UK high streets. Across the top 10 hotspots, on average over a third (36%) of all business owners are in these age cohorts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.