From the outside, the Staindrop Hotel looks like what you'd expect from a friendly, local BnB - yet online it's been mired in controversy.

In May 2025, management at the Staindrop Hotel in Chapeltown hosted an official launch party.

It featured everything you’d expect: drinks, live entertainment and a DJ, with a Facebook post from the team promising ‘local community vibes’.

The message from management was clear - ‘we’re open for business’.

Yet, spreading such a message wasn’t so simple.

“We still get a few people calling to ask if we’re housing migrants,” manager Zaeem Mahmood told The Star.

When Zaeem took over the business earlier this year, he was in for an uphill battle.

Management at a hotel previously used to house asylum seekers say that it's been a struggle to change the business's reputation, but remain hopeful as people begin to return. | NW

Over the past few years the once popular hotel had been tarnished in the eyes of the local community.

When Covid-19 lockdowns came, what was then known as the Staindrop Lodge was forced to close, like many businesses up and down the country.

During this time, the empty property was repurposed into a hostel for homeless people under a new lease by Sheffield City Council.

The change was widely condemned, and when plans were put forward to convert the hotel permanently more than 300 people wrote in to object.

One of those objectors was then Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Miriam Cates, who claimed that crime had increased by 675 per cent following the change of use.

This wouldn’t be the end of the building’s problems though, as in 2022 the Home Office identified the site for housing asylum seekers.

The hotel is no longer used to house asylum seekers.

“There’s still refurbishing going on,” Zaeem added.

“It was in a bad condition, it took two to three months for us to get here.

“On Facebook there are people still saying that migrants are staying here, so there’s still that reputation because of what happened previously.”

The hotel is now run under the Hamlet Hotels chain, and has returned to providing full meal services at the rebranded restaurant ‘The Drop’, with an active bar area and pool table.

A fresh interior has the hotel matching the quality of its competitors, yet some reputations are hard to shake.

Zaeem told The Star that some people have said they would refuse to ever use the business’ facilities again, due to the previous use as an asylum hotel.

Meanwhile, online misinformation remains rife.

The hotel was included in a widely circulated list of more than 200 ‘confirmed migrant hotels’ that was being shared across Facebook as recently as August 7.

Early in the day on August 8, Zaeem said that people had specifically come to the hotel to ask about refugees living there, only to leave after he explained the change.

When The Star reached out to the council about these rumours last week, council leader Tom Hunt pointed out the ‘unnecessary harm to our communities’ misinformation can cause.

He said: “Sheffield is a proud City of Sanctuary. We want everyone who lives, works and visits here to feel welcome.

“We actively celebrate the rich diversity in our communities and continue to work with our partners to build a caring and inclusive city for all our residents.

“We are aware of rumours circulating online regarding buildings being used to house asylum seekers across Sheffield. Speculation can be very damaging and could result in unnecessary harm to our communities. We encourage everyone to take their information from official sources.”

And yet, despite these troubles, Zaeem seems positive, as business continues to rebuild and the local community returns to Staindrop.

“People now know that things have changed,” he added.

“Business is getting better, people are getting to know the new management.

“Older people are coming, this used to be a famous hotel before all that stuff happened, so they’re really happy to see it back.

“So local people are coming to eat and drink at the restaurant, but we’re getting a lot of guests for the rooms too.

“After people came on that opening day they were happy to see that it’s changed.”