Staindrop Lodge Hotel, Chapeltown: Online rumours about Sheffield 'asylum seeker hotel' quashed by Home Office
The Staindrop Lodge Hotel, in Chapeltown, was included on a list of more than 200 hotels ‘confirmed’ to be housing refugees that has been copied and shared across social media.
Yet, one local hotel on this list - which was being shared by numerous accounts as recently as August 7 - is not being used for such a purpose.
A source from the Home Office confirmed to The Star that the Chapeltown hotel is not being used as housing for asylum seekers.
In 2022 the hotel was used to house some asylum seekers and it has previously been used as as a hostel for homeless people.
However, since then, the hotel has changed hands and a source confirmed this is no longer the case.
Sheffield City Council are not responsible for choosing sites, but did denounce the spread of misinformation which they said can ‘cause unnecessary harm to our communities’.
Councillor Tom Hunt, leader of the council, said: “Sheffield is a proud City of Sanctuary. We want everyone who lives, works and visits here to feel welcome. We actively celebrate the rich diversity in our communities and continue to work with our partners to build a caring and inclusive city for all our residents.
“We are aware of rumours circulating online regarding buildings being used to house asylum seekers across Sheffield. Speculation can be very damaging and could result in unnecessary harm to our communities. We encourage everyone to take their information from official sources.”
Hamlet Hotels, who manage Staindrop, have been approached for comment.
