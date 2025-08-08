Sheffield restaurant drinks licence bid that faced police objections withdrawn

A Google Maps image of Claire's Kitchen on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, Sheffield, which has applied for a drinks licence

A Sheffield eating place that faced police objections to becoming a licence restaurant and bar has now withdrawn its application.

Claire’s Kitchen & Bar in Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn had applied for a drinks licence to run as a restaurant. The venue wanted to open until 1am seven days a week.

The application was set to be decided on Monday (August 11) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee. However, the meeting has been cancelled because the applicant has withdrawn.

A council spokesman said no reason has been given.

Objections came from South Yorkshire Police, the city council Health Protection Service, the building’s owner and managing agent and a neighbour.

A police letter of objection said: “Our initial concerns focused on the proposed operating hours, which extend until 1am in a residential area despite having only operated until 11pm under temporary event notices.

Disturbance

“The applicant provided insufficient detail on how they intend to mitigate noise and disturbance, particularly in relation to dine-in customers.”

Another police concern was how the premises would protect children from harm, as no plan had been outlined. The letter also said that the applicant failed to attend a site visit on July 3.

The building owner and managing agent objected because the lease is for use as a cafe only and there are tenants living above the venue.

One resident wrote to say that they have an eight-month-old baby and both parents start work early. They objected because sound carries easily through the building and they would also be able to hear people outside.

They wrote: “Alcohol and music would unfortunately cause us a great disturbance as it encourages loud behaviour into the early hours when we need our sleep to go to work and my daughter deserves a peaceful night sleep to grow and develop.

“I have experienced disturbing behaviour from the downstairs tenants due to regularly staying beyond 10pm as I can hear music downstairs and talking.

“I have only recently reported this to my landlord and there has been a fair improvement – allowing this licence would undo that behaviour and embolden them to continue into the early hours.”