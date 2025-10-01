A trendy Manchester firm has revealed plans for a restaurant, in a fashionable corner of Sheffield.

The company, Individual Restaurants, has asked Sheffield Council for confirmation that the existing planning permission for what are currently marketing offices, next to the Piccolino restaurant in St Paul’s Square, close to the Winter Garden, would allow them to use to site as a restaurant.

A restaurant firm wants to use offices near the Winter Gardens for a restaurant. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

It is looking to change the offices into a dining venue.

The planning application is made under the name The Restaurant Bar and Grill, which is a chain which currently has sites in Leeds, Liverpool and Chester. It is owned by the same company as Piccolino.

Architects’ plans drawn up of the existing building are labelled as being for the client Forbici, which operates an Italian restaurant in Manchester - again owned by the same company.

The planning agent for the scheme, Chris Betteridge, of planning firm De Pol, said the application was being made by the company, Individual Restaurants. who lease the building as part of an overall lease along with their Piccolino restaurant.

The plans show the venue over two floors.

He told Sheffield Council planning officials in a letter: “The premises is empty and is currently unused. This application seeks to confirm a lawful use of the property which will facilitate its reoccupation and use.”

The company, Individual Restaurants has been approached for details of their plans.

It is the latest development in Sheffield's’ restaurant scene.

It was also revealed this week that the Japanese restaurant Maki & Ramen will open in The Oasis food court in Meadowhall in November.

And local firm Sola Estates, which owns the former Next clothes shop site on the corner of Fargate and Norfolk Row in Sheffield city centre, has recently revealed that that site could become a restaurant.