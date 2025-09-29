Following a smash success last year, organisers behind a chicken wing festival are returning to Sheffield once again.

Sheffield Wing Fest will be returning for the second year in a row this October, offering to serve up 60,000 wings to hungry fans.

Taking place at Forge Warehouse on Effingham Road, between Friday, October 17 and Sunday, October 19, the festival will champion independent traders looking to display their culinary skills.

Organisers say that due to last year’s popularity, they have had to find a bigger venue for this year’s festivities, describing Forge as ‘one of the city’s coolest venues’.

Award-winning wings will be served up from Eat the Bird, Hope You’re Hungry, Kikis Fried Chicken, Shwings, and Hello Oriental, with each trader going head-to-head for attendees’ vote and a coveted spot in the ‘Hall of Flame’.

Those in attendance will get to vote across three categories as they name their favourite wings.

But it won’t just be spicy buffalo sauce and sweet barbecue chicken that takes up your time, as entertainment including eating competitions, a ‘lava wing challenge’, live music and axe throwing promise further excitement.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “At the heart of the festival ethos is the story of wing enthusiast and founder, Richard Thacker, who is from a family of chicken farmers, and started off as a chicken wing street-food trader.

“He created Wing Fest a decade ago to champion independent food businesses and up-and-coming brands, and their love of chicken. Wing Fest now showcases a curated selection of street food traders, restaurants, barbecue teams and pop-ups from around the country at each festival.

“This year’s awards are being sponsored by the delivery company Deliveroo, who will be offering prizes for all of the winning traders. Not just a festival for Wing aficionados, expect plenty of beer from Beavertown, and utter sauciness from the Flying Goose Brand.”

Tickets are on sale now.