Popular Sheffield pub The Closed Shop re-opens three months after closing with return of former boss

A popular Sheffield pub is set to re-open toda - more than three months after it closed.

The Closed Shop, on Commonside, Crookes, is being re-opened by its former manager Sophie Bailey, who ran the pub for nearly three years between 2019 and 2022, before leaving to set up a business which now runs The Clubhouse, on London Road.

She showed the new venue to friends and family on Wednesday, inviting The Star to take a look.

She said: "The pub reopens on Friday, September 8. We're opening with eight beer lines, six cask lines, 22 cocktails, and some of the old staff are returning, and then we're really hoping to get food mid-October.

"I ran this pub as general manager for a brewery from 2019 until 2022, so when it came up for lease, it was a no brainer to take the lease on, get the pub back, and get it back up and running. It's really important in the local community .

"Everyone loves this pub, everyone's been dying for it to be back open, so it was a really important project for us to get it re-opened and get the community back in, and just enjoy having everyone back. I've loved this pub since before I worked here. I'll love this pub forever."

Locals were also pleased to see it re-opening. Issi Mattson said: "It looks like it's going to be a nice place to be in again. It's renowned for its Sunday roasts, so it will be good they've got some food back on."

Ollie Inman added: "I think it looks amazing. The amount of work that's been put into it it's gone from zero to hero in a very short amount of time."

Sophie said the pub would have a pale, a brown, and a black beer, as well as blond and IPA. Black Sheep and Farmers Blonde are planned. She has replaced the seats and benches in the beer garden and installed new lighting there.

A chef has already been taken on ahead of food returning next month, with plans for 'reasonably priced fancy pub food' including Sunday roasts.

Decoration includes prints by local artists including Pete McKee and pictures of Sheffield. And one of the venue's old pub signs is now on the wall.

1 . Closed Shop New boss Sophie Bailey pictured outside the Closed Shop pub on Commonside, Crookes, re-opening after being closed for three months. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales

2 . Closed Shop The bar at the Closed Shop pub on Commonside, Crookes, re-opening after being closed for three months. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales

3 . Beer garden The beer garden ta the Closed Shop pub on Commonside, Crookes, re-opening after being closed for three months. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales

4 . Old sign The old pub sign on the way in the Closed Shop pub on Commonside, Crookes, re-opening after being closed for three months. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales