We visited the Ranmoor Inn, Sheffield, following a major refurbishment, and pictures show the transformation

It had been a long time.

The last time I was in the Sheffield pub Ranmoor Inn, on Fulwood Road, I believe Sheffield Wednesday were still in the Premier League, and Dave Bassett was still at the helm at Bramall Lane. Sheffield was looking forward to hosting the Euro 96.

It had been a pub I frequently visited in those days. So when I heard there had been a big refurbishment at a pub I remembered as a warm and friendly local, I was interested to see what had changed. And the 22 pictures below show exactly how it looks after the refurbishment.

It has been bought in the last year by the Derbyshire based Pub People Company, who say they are expanding their business of freehold pubs. The pub had previously been rented from Enterprise Inns, and then Stonegate.

As well as bringing in more local beers, potentially opening the doors for Sheffield breweries to get involved, the company also wanted to make changes inside and outside the building.

Popping inside for the first time in over 25 years. I found a very different pub. Many of the internal walls had been removed, so the three separate rooms I remembered were now pretty much one area. It makes for a much lighter space. The bar too was completely different. The area where drinks were served had moved.

However Tilly Moore and Ronan McCrystal, the couple running the venue, told me these particular changes had been made many years ago.

It also now has extensive space for customers outside the main building, space which has been in place for some time.

But the refurbishment, which saw the pub closed from mid September until October 19, has introduced a new area to the beer garden, described as a 'secret garden', and intended to be a summer sun trap. That area of the pub site is also home to one of the elephants which were used to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Tilly said the area, which was once a stable yard, had previously been closed the public. She said: "We've opened it up, and added a few more seats and tables, because it catches the sun. A lot of the other bit is under cover."

Gesturing to the elephant, she added: "This is the elephant that was outside the Crucible.

"I believe it was the managing director of Pub People who put a bid on this to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital. Now its a feature of the pub because it's the closest pub they've got to the children's hospital."

Inside the building, Tilly said there were new carpets, new paintwork, and 'funky' wallpaper. But she said they had still kept the layout as it was before the latest changes, and local pictures which were popular with customers.

She said: "The bar has been painted, but we've still got good beer on.

"We closed September 25, and re-opened on October 19, which is quiz night. It was a good night. There were a lot of people we'd not seen before coming into see what it was like, and we have seen those people coming back, and they seem to like everything that's happened. It's a nice change and better than what it was before."

Last time I was in the Ranmoor Inn, I recall the options being Tetley's, Guinness or lager. There may have been Stones too.

But the beer offering has transformed, and the pumps now boast a selection of Sheffield and South Yorkshire brews. There is Abbeydale's Moonshine, Thornbridge's Jaipur, as well as beer from Bradfield based Farmers, Shoreham Street based Triple Point, and Acorn's Barnsley bitter.

Tilly said there were also offerings from local wine companies.

The world's moved on from the last time I was in the Ranmoor Inn. And the pub's moved with it.

Behind the bar Tilly and Ronan, who are running the Ranmoor Inn, open again after a month long refurbishment

Ranmoor Inn The Ranmoor Inn, in Ranmoor, Sheffield, has reopened after a major refurbishment.

Tilly and Ronan Tilly and Ronan, who are running The Ranmoor Inn, in Ranmoor, Sheffield, which has reopened after a major refurbishment.

Elephant The elephant in the beer garden at the Ranmoor Inn, which has re-opened after closing for a month-long refurbishment.