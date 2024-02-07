Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 95-year-old woman has been waiting two years for a £1,500 refund from a Sheffield sofa company.

Winifred Heppenstall, of Nether Edge, bought a settee for her disabled son David in Shiregreen. But when it arrived in November 2021, he and wife Toheeda immediately rejected it because of its "inferior quality and shabby workmanship".

The family say it was collected by Sheffield-based Sofalux within three days and a refund was promised.

Two months later Winifred says they visited the shop at Crystal Peaks and presented her card for a refund and received a receipt. But she says no funds went back into her account. In March 2022, a cheque was promised in an email.

Two years later Winifred is still chasing the money despite last summer obtaining a County Court Judgement and sending a bailiff.

Winifred’s daughter Gill said: "Mum is sick and tired of the whole matter and feels drained and upset by it all."

In December, a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud after police raided the Sofalux shop at Crystal Peaks. Last month, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said he had been bailed pending further enquiries and the investigation was still active.

The shop remains closed but Sofalux is trading online.

Last month, The Star revealed how Lorraine Wardle and Stephen Ruck paid Sofalux £1,950 for two sofas in May last year that never arrived.