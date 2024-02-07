Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Sheffield cafe business is set to take over the Raffina cafe at Fox Valley, with changes planned.

Dysh Coffee and Kitchen, the family-run cafe and restaurant on Ecclesall Road, is to take over the running of the venue on Fox Valley Way, Stocksbridge, which has closed for refurbishment.

But the venue will retain the Raffina name when it re-opens again under the new management on February 26.

Bosses at Dysh have explained improvements that they are planning to bring in at the Stocksbridge venue, which is located in the same building as the Redbriks estate agents.

They are planning to bring in a dedicated chef on the site to introduce new food options, and to expand the menu selection.

Among the changes they want to bring in are a bigger focus on their breakfast and brunch offer.

Alice Cassinelli, co-owner of Dysh Coffee and Kitchen, said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding to Fox Valley and sharing our passion for great food and service with the local community.”

Mark Ross, owner of Raffina Fox Valley, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

He said: “I’m delighted to welcome Dysh as the new operator of Raffina. We are certain our loyal regulars and new customers will love their offering.

"They have a wealth of experience and unwavering passion for creating exceptional and inviting venues; I am sure Dysh will elevate the experience at Raffina.”