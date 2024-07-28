Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Forgemasters is set to make huge gun barrels to “keep Ukraine in the fight” against Russia.

The Brightside steelmaker is set to use its 10,000 tonne press to make forgings for artillery and tanks supplied by the UK after Russia’s full scale invasion in 2022.

The move will also mark a return to domestic production of forgings for gun barrels after a gap of 20 years.

A Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank. Photo: PA, Ben Birchall

The announcement, reported by UK Defence Journal, comes after defence secretary John Healey met Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month. Mr Healey announced more artillery guns, ammunition and nearly 100 Brimstone missiles.

More recently, the MoD said Forgemasters would support the repair of battle damaged Ukrainian vehicles.

In an update, the Ministry of Defence stated: “The MOD agreed to regenerate the UK’s ability to produce forgings for gun barrels, working in partnership with Sheffield Forgemasters, supporting the repair and overhaul of Ukrainian vehicles; this is the first step towards UK sovereign barrel production which has been developing for 20 years.

“UK industry support of this kind will enable Ukraine’s armed forces to maintain vital equipment, such as L119 Light Guns and the AS90 self-propelled gun, keeping it in the fight and repairing battle damaged equipment as quickly as possible.”

Nationalised in July 2021, Forgemasters is now fully owned by the Ministry of Defence.