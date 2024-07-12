Pro Koen Lamberts, above, hopes to minimise redundancies at the Nuclear AMRC. Sheffield MP Clive Bett has demanded it stays open. | National World/ Sheffield University

The head of Sheffield University has explained why scores of research centre staff have been put on consultation over their jobs.

Prof Koen Lamberts, vice-chancellor at the University of Sheffield, said he was proposing a restructure of the 122-strong Nuclear AMRC aiming to retain only its ‘core manufacturing and development activities’.

It is understood the centre, based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham, has had financial challenges for several years and has not met revenue targets.

Prof Lamberts said a 90-day consultation aimed to “reduce the need for redundancies where possible.”

He added: “To deliver our priorities around clean energy research and innovation, we have proposed changes to the current structure of the Nuclear AMRC.

“We are actively working to reduce the need for redundancies where possible and we are supporting our staff throughout the change process.

“The plans propose that the Nuclear AMRC’s core manufacturing research and development activities will be retained by the University of Sheffield.

“The proposed changes reflect the university’s key strength in nuclear manufacturing R&D. Our work to support the design and production of small modular reactors will continue to grow and offer significant opportunities for the South Yorkshire region.”

In May, the university announced a multi-million pound new test centre with Rolls-Royce SMR - the engineering giant’s nuclear arm. The deal is with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, not its sister department.

The Star has been told the Nuclear AMRC had moved into areas now deemed to not ‘fully align’ with the university’s priorities including supply chain, business development and policy work.

Sheffield MP Clive Betts called on the University of Sheffield to rethink its decision to “close” the Nuclear AMRC saying it would lead to the loss of “100 highly-skilled jobs.”

He said: “The university needs to urgently reconsider its decision as it not only leads to the loss of 100 highly skilled jobs, it also damages the UK’s research capability in this area. I will be asking the Rt Hon Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, to intervene and assist, as much public funding has been spent on the centre

“The potential for nuclear has never been greater, particular the emergence of small modular reactors which Sheffield firms such as Forgemasters are heavily involved with.”

The Nuclear AMRC is owned by the University of Sheffield and overseen by companies who pay to be partners and guide research. They include Rolls-Royce, Sheffield Forgemasters, French firm eDF and ITW Welding.