Yorkshire Windows customers have been offered ‘support’ from a firm that acquired the rights after it went bust - but not everyone is happy.

Unity Home Improvements has been urging customers to get in touch after Rotherham-based Yorkshire Windows went into liquidation.

It says it is ‘committed to supporting them through this potentially difficult time’.

Yorkshire Windows former managing director Ian Chester.Yorkshire Windows former managing director Ian Chester.
But one householder who rang said the help on offer was “unfortunately only to come and give us a brand new quote after I've lost over £2,000.”

Another was told guarantees or warranties previously provided by Yorkshire Windows ‘are no longer valid,’ it is claimed.

Unity Home Improvement Network Ltd, based in Wakefield, says it bought the right to operate under the Yorkshire Windows name but had not acquired the company itself. It also owns the website

Yorkshire Windows, of Forge Way, Rotherham, ceased trading on February 19 when it entered a creditors’ voluntary liquidation. Nine people were made redundant and 101 creditors are owed money - including customers claiming to have lost £3,000 deposits.

In a statement Unity said: “This acquisition does not include the responsibility for previous orders, however, we are currently in contact with all existing customers and are working to find resolutions on a case-by-case basis.

“Additionally, the previous showroom has now closed and details regarding a new showroom will be available in due course.”

