Yorkshire Windows went bust owing almost £1m, new figures show.

The Rotherham firm had an ‘estimated total deficiency’ of £990,644 when it called in liquidators, according to a report dated February 19 filed at Companies House.

It states 32 ‘trade and expense creditors’ are owed £229,610 and 56 customers are £174,000 out of pocket. Some nine employees are owed £63,000.

Yorkshire Windows managing director Ian Chester

The firm, IRC (Windows and Doors) Ltd trading as Yorkshire Windows, was owned by managing director Ian Chester and based at Forge Way, Rotherham.

The liquidation is being handled by Stephen Beverley of Sheffield firm Leonard Curtis.

His report shows HMRC is owed £318,000 in VAT and £55,100 in PAYE and National Insurance.

Debts to local firms include £15,640 to Skyline Conservatory Roof Systems in Dinnington, £7,267 to Granada Secondary Glazing, also in Dinnington, £3,640 to New Phase LED of Walkley and £6,497 to Bison Frames in Barnsley.

Further afield, Pearl Window Systems in Bolton, Lancashire, is owed £45,000 and Clayton Glass in Durham is owed £104,800.

Several customers have reported paying deposits of up to £3,000 which, as unsecured creditors, are now unlikely to be repaid.

Liquidators have previously urged people to contact their credit card provider or bank to “explore potential cover.”

Unity Home Improvement Network Ltd, based in Wakefield, bought the right to operate under the Yorkshire Windows name but has not acquired the company itself.

In a statement Unity said: “This acquisition does not include the responsibility for previous orders.”

Customers have also been informed guarantees or warranties previously provided by Yorkshire Windows ‘are no longer valid’.

The liquidators’ statement of affairs filed at Companies House does not mention pay outs to creditors.