Yorkshire Windows: Rotherham firm goes bust leaving customers out of pocket
Yorkshire Windows, of Forge Way, Rotherham, ceased trading on February 19 when it entered a creditors’ voluntary liquidation.
Customers attempting to reach the firm received a message stating: ‘Unfortunately, the company has ceased trading and is going into liquidation; its trade and assets are currently transitioning under new ownership and management.”
One customer reported they had lost a £3,000 deposit.
Posting on Trustpilot, they wrote: “They took our money, wiping out all of our family savings.”
Another said they also paid a £3,000 deposit adding: “All we want is an update and assurance that the install is still going ahead, but nobody is responding.”
The liquidation is being handled by a firm called Leonard Curtis in Sheffield.
A spokesperson said nine people had been made redundant and there were 101 creditors. Yorkshire Windows boss Ian Chester had sold the firm’s customer list to a ‘non-connected supplier’ called Unity Home Improvements which was now contacting people to see if they could help.
Those who had lost money were urged to contact their credit card provider or bank to explore potential cover, they added.
The firm’s website https://www.yorkshirewindows.com/ was down, but is now live again with a note stating it belongs to Unity Home Improvement Network Limited T/A Yorkshire Windows.
An earlier version of Yorkshire Windows ceased trading in April 2017 due to ‘late payments in the commercial sector’. Some 84 employees lost their jobs.
Former commercial director Ian Chester set up a new company trading under the old name with himself as managing director.
In July last year, the company launched a new showroom at its Rotherham headquarters.
At the time Mr Chester said: “It has long been our intention to have a showroom in Parkgate.
“As we focus entirely on strengthening our position in an extremely competitive market, we are always looking for new ways to raise awareness of the Yorkshire Windows brand with the public.”
