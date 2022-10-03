News you can trust since 1887
Some of the new shops, restaurants and bars opening soon in Sheffield

The cost of living crisis is hitting businesses in Sheffield as it is across the country, with many struggling in the face of rising bills.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:45 am

But while some shops in Sheffield have closed due to soaring energy charges, there is hope, with several new shops, cafes, restaurants and bars opening too.

Recent openings include an artisan sausage shop in Crosspool, an upmarket city cenre bakery, patisserie and coffee house, and a new bar with its own ball pit for adults.

Sheffield shops: Nine popular stores that have closed recently or are set to close

Below are some of the shops, cafes, restaurants and bars coming to Sheffield soon.

You can let us know about any upcoming openings we’ve missed via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or by emailing [email protected]

1. Duo, Rockingham Street, Sheffield city centre

Duo is a new 500 capacity late bar and club opening in Sheffield city centre on Friday, October 28. Set within a former school building dating back to the late 1800s, it is a unique space, offering two rooms with different music policies, plus what is being described by the owners as a “secret third room”. The venue will offer luxury seating areas, world class sound and lighting and a range of drinks from around the world.

2. Brewski restaurant, Cavendish Street, Sheffield city centre

Brewski restaurant is due to open at West One Plaza, on Cavendish Street in Sheffield city centre, in late November. It already has branches in Manchester, where it is famed for its North American comfort food, including Chicago deep dish pies, and it describes itself as the ‘home of the mate date’.

3. Barkers the bakers, Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees

Barkers the bakers is already a popular fixture in Lowedges but is opening a new branch at the site of a former sandwich shop on Derbyshire Lane in Norton Lees, Sheffield. This photo shared by the owners of some delicious looking chocolate fudge Oreo cakes gives you an idea of what to expect

4. Glass Onion, Division Street, Sheffield city centre

Glass Onion is part of Sheffield's thriving vintage clothing scene and is well-established on Norfolk Street, near the Peace Gardens. It is opening a new city centre store soon on the independents' haven of Division Street.

