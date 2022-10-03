1. Duo, Rockingham Street, Sheffield city centre

Duo is a new 500 capacity late bar and club opening in Sheffield city centre on Friday, October 28. Set within a former school building dating back to the late 1800s, it is a unique space, offering two rooms with different music policies, plus what is being described by the owners as a “secret third room”. The venue will offer luxury seating areas, world class sound and lighting and a range of drinks from around the world.

Photo: Duo