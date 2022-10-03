Sheffield shops: Nine new shops, restaurants and bars opening soon, including Duo, Brewski and Nest
The cost of living crisis is hitting businesses in Sheffield as it is across the country, with many struggling in the face of rising bills.
By Robert Cumber
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:45 am
But while some shops in Sheffield have closed due to soaring energy charges, there is hope, with several new shops, cafes, restaurants and bars opening too.
Recent openings include an artisan sausage shop in Crosspool, an upmarket city cenre bakery, patisserie and coffee house, and a new bar with its own ball pit for adults.
Sheffield shops: Nine popular stores that have closed recently or are set to close
Below are some of the shops, cafes, restaurants and bars coming to Sheffield soon.
You can let us know about any upcoming openings we’ve missed via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or by emailing [email protected]
Page 1 of 3