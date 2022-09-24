News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield shops: Nine popular stores that have closed recently or are set to close

Retailers say time are tough – and here are nine shops in Sheffield which have recently closed.

By David Kessen
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 4:45 am

Some have been lost in the city centre, while others in the list, which includes stores which have closed within the last 18 months, have shut down on the outskirts of the city and in its neighbourhoods.

How many do you recognise? And what shops have closed near you in recent weeks?

MORE: Ex-weightlifting champ and shop boss dies aged 80

MORE: Football arrests: Figures show local clubs with worst records

MORE: City bar launches brand new cocktail menu

1. Collage Maker-23-Sep-2022-12.16-PM.jpg

Our gallery shows nine popular shops which have closed or are closing in Sheffield recently

Photo: Shop closures

Photo Sales

2. Bonds Bakery

When Bonds Bakery closed on Handsworth Road, in Handsworth, it brought to an end around 100 years of a family business

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. The Perfume Shop, Fargate

The Perfume Shop on Fargate shut for good over the Easter weekend, leaving visitors in shock at its sudden departure after years in the unit adjacent to Metro Bank.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. John Lewis

John Lewis closed its department store on Barkers Pool in 2021, previously called Cole Brothers, bringing to an end a piece of Sheffield history that went back to 1847.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
SheffieldRetailers
Next Page
Page 1 of 3