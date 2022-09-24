Some have been lost in the city centre, while others in the list, which includes stores which have closed within the last 18 months, have shut down on the outskirts of the city and in its neighbourhoods.
How many do you recognise? And what shops have closed near you in recent weeks?
1. Collage Maker-23-Sep-2022-12.16-PM.jpg
Our gallery shows nine popular shops which have closed or are closing in Sheffield recently
Photo: Shop closures
2. Bonds Bakery
When Bonds Bakery closed on Handsworth Road, in Handsworth, it brought to an end around 100 years of a family business
Photo: Submitted
3. The Perfume Shop, Fargate
The Perfume Shop on Fargate shut for good over the Easter weekend, leaving visitors in shock at its sudden departure after years in the unit adjacent to Metro Bank.
Photo: Google
4. John Lewis
John Lewis closed its department store on Barkers Pool in 2021, previously called Cole Brothers, bringing to an end a piece of Sheffield history that went back to 1847.
Photo: Simon Hulme