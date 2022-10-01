Nick, who is a former lecturer, has opened up a store on Sandygate Road, Crosspool, selling a wide variety of sausages, in styles from all over the world, all made by himself.

He opened up for the first time on Friday (September 30), after a late Thursday night getting everything in place for the launch day.

Food loving Nick Piper has left a career in education – to set up an artesan sausage shop in Sheffield.

He has moved into premises formerly occupied by a sandwich shop, and prior to that was used by Roney’s butchers shop.

Chorizo, Merguez and vegan sausages among those on sale

Sausages for sale on the first day of trading at Pipers Artesan Sausages ranged from Chorizo and Merguez, to Bratwurst and to steak and peppercorn sauce, with several vegetarian and vegan lines too. Steak and peppercorn sauce proved to be the top selling option.

Owner Nick said he opened at 10am and things had been ‘phenomenal’ on the first day. There had been queues at the counter as new customers stopped by to try the new produce available in the city suburb.

“I didn’t expect to sell as many sausages as we have,” he said. “It’s been very good. I’m just really chuffed that so many people have come out to support me.

“We’re a gourmet sausage producer. Everything I produce, we produce by hand. We don’t use any pre-made mixes of any kind. I suppose really the range of things that we do is very different. I look at sausages from a global perspective, so I’ll have a go at pretty much any kind of sausage on the market.

“I’ve also got an extensive culinary knowledge that I’m able to draw on – I’ve got some of my own creations and some more stuff that’s very classic.”

He said he got tired of being on the outside of food, having been a food researcher by training.

“My passion is cooking and producing food and I wanted to be part of the culture that I was studying, rather than sitting on the outside of it. For me personally it’s a much more satisfying way to earn a living.”

