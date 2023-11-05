A family home with “stunning design throughout” has hit the market for £1,150,000.

The modern property in Whirlow, Sheffield, has been put on sale at £1,150,000 through agents Hunters, who have listed the property on Zoopla.

Lynwood, on Whirlowdale Road, is described in the listing as a “stunning stone front detached dwelling which has been fully renovated to an extremely high specification and a credit to the current vendors”.

The detached property is currently a three-bedroom home, with the opportunity to repurpose a dressing room into a fourth bedroom.

On the ground floor is an open-plan living and dining area which looks onto the rear garden. A second lounge area is at the front of the home, adjoined by the dining room, plus a toilet. Underfloor heating runs throughout the majority of the ground floor.

On the first floor are two of the three bedrooms, as well as the dressing room which could be converted.

There is a master suite which has an ensuite bathroom and dressing room that overlooks the garden. A second bedroom is to the front of the home, and a family bathroom boasts a freestanding bath, a walk-in shower, plus a toilet and sink.

Upstairs on the second floor, the third bedroom overlooks the rear garden.

The garden has been landscaped for low maintenance while still providing a gorgeous setting.

1 . Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow This four-bed family home is on the market at £1,150,000. Photo Sales

2 . Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow This open-plan living and kitchen area has built in panelled storage to one end and a recessed living flame gas fire to the other. It boasts maximum natural light through floor to ceiling sliding doors and a glazed roof section. Photo Sales

3 . Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow The modern living room has a feature temperature-controlled living flame gas fire which is bound to bring comfort during the winter months. Photo Sales

4 . Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow The kitchen has been described as the "heart of the home". It features an induction hob with a worktop extractor, an instant hot water tap, and a Gaggenau fridge. Photo Sales