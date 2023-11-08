This village in Barnsley was once named one of the poshest in the UK by The Telegraph and Savills.

A three bedroom detached home in a rural Barnsley village has been listed for sale for £570,000.

It is located in Cawthorne, a "highest demand location" which was named as one of the UK's poshest villages by The Telegraph and Savills in 2022. In a listing on Zoopla, the agents have described the home as "absolutely stunning" and "oodled with character".

The historic home has retained many historic and original features, including exposed wooden beams seen in many of the rooms.

The ground floor consists of a lengthy hall, featuring utility facilties and access to the shower room, a TV/Cinema room, kitchen, dining room, sitting room and conservatory. The first floor is smaller and features the three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The quiet country road provides far-reaching views across South Yorkshire and Cawthorne, which was said to be the "best village in whole of Barnsley".

