The property is just under 14 miles from Sheffield city centre and is commutable in 35 minutes.

A five bedroom mega-home just over half-an-hours drive from Sheffield city centre has been listed for sale in North Derbyshire.

The property, in Brookside, Chesterfield, is well within commuting distance for Sheffield with the shortest driveable route just 13.9 miles long. The "incredible" home is just 35 minutes away from central Sheffield and has a price tag of £895,000.

It is being sold through Redbrik, who have said the property is accessed only through a private driveway "ensuring exclusivity and privacy for its residents.

It is a large property with over 2,480 square feet of floorspace set over two floors. The ground floor features the dining room, hall, living room, a breakfast kitchen, the utility room and a double garage.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms branching off of the landing, including the master bedroom which has a dressing area and en-suite. There is also a four-piece bathroom situated between bedrooms three and five.

The fifth bedroom is located in a small annexe, which is perfect for any relatives for friends who may need a space of their own. It has a seperate entrance, but can also be accessed via the landing if needs be.

It consists of a double bedroom, a bathroom and living space with kitchen facilities. It is located directly above the double garage, so benefits from good views from it's first floor windows.

