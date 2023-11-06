News you can trust since 1887
10 incredible photos of £895,000 Chesterfield home more than commutable to and from Sheffield

The property is just under 14 miles from Sheffield city centre and is commutable in 35 minutes.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:43 GMT

A five bedroom mega-home just over half-an-hours drive from Sheffield city centre has been listed for sale in North Derbyshire.

The property, in Brookside, Chesterfield, is well within commuting distance for Sheffield with the shortest driveable route just 13.9 miles long. The "incredible" home is just 35 minutes away from central Sheffield and has a price tag of £895,000.

It is being sold through Redbrik, who have said the property is accessed only through a private driveway "ensuring exclusivity and privacy for its residents.

It is a large property with over 2,480 square feet of floorspace set over two floors. The ground floor features the dining room, hall, living room, a breakfast kitchen, the utility room and a double garage.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms branching off of the landing, including the master bedroom which has a dressing area and en-suite. There is also a four-piece bathroom situated between bedrooms three and five.

The fifth bedroom is located in a small annexe, which is perfect for any relatives for friends who may need a space of their own. It has a seperate entrance, but can also be accessed via the landing if needs be.

It consists of a double bedroom, a bathroom and living space with kitchen facilities. It is located directly above the double garage, so benefits from good views from it's first floor windows.

This five bedroom home is found at the end of a tucked away private road in North Derbyshire. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

1. Private road

This five bedroom home is found at the end of a tucked away private road in North Derbyshire. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The entrance hall looks very grand and has plenty of space. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

2. Hall

The entrance hall looks very grand and has plenty of space. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The kitchen is an excellent example of the old and new blend this house has mastered. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

3. Breakfast kitchen

The kitchen is an excellent example of the old and new blend this house has mastered. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

This formal dining room is found just through the hall from the kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

4. Dining room

This formal dining room is found just through the hall from the kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

