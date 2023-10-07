Sheffield nightclubs: The venues residents told us are the best the city ever had
These are the nine nightclubs residents believe to be the best Sheffield has ever had
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield has had some great nightclubs over the years.
From the 1960s to the present day, the city has known some famous venues, catering for all genres of music and all audiences.
Many of those popular venues have long gone, with others having opened over the years to take their places as tastes change. Among the latest to open was Orb, which opened just weeks ago.
But which is the best over the last 50 of 60 years? We went out onto the streets of Sheffield to ask residents of all ages what they thought the best nightclubs were that the city has ever had.
Some of the suggestions went back half a century, while others are still packing the revellers in every week in the city.
Our gallery shows those clubs that were nominated, and people's reasons for suggesting them. And many may be surprised by some of those places which were not nominated. How many of these do you remember or visit?