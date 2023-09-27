Orb on Carver Lane has become Sheffield's latest nightclub - and these pictures show clubbers enjoy the opening night

Sheffield has a new nightclub - and these pictures show the clubbers enjoying its first night.

Orb has opened up its doors for the first time this month, becoming the latest venue to add to the entertainment on offer in the city centre. These pictures show people who were among the first through the doors

Phil McCue, promoter at the new club said: "It was great to finally open the doors to this much-needed venue. A buzzing atmosphere all night in the city’s newest underground rave bunker."

And one of those who sampled the vibe on the first night gave it his backing. Alex Newstead said: "It’s always great to see something new and exciting taking shape in your home town when the regular night life has been dead for some time.

"I expect each week to get busier and busier as it takes over."

It is the latest venue in the city centre, and it has opened at a time when figures show that Sheffield's visitor economy is worth over £1 billion a year, after bouncing back from the pandemic.

Over 15 million people visited the city last year.

