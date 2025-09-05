Watch as we talk to married ‘mesters’ Steven and Kylie Cocker who make traditional hand-crafted knives from their garden shed in Sheffield.

Steven and Kylie Cocker, who both believe to have a family history in the trade, use bespoke old Sheffield patterns for their knives.

Steven and Kylie said: “‘Little mester’ was someone who worked in a small little workshop similar to this but did work for bigger firms so they were like an outworker, but they focus on say like making pocket knives or putting handles on knives, grinding and then they’d do it for the bigger firms so they were like the little mesters.

Steven and Kylie Cocker make hand-crafted knives from their garden shed in Sheffield. | National World

“We make bespoke old Sheffield patterns so we'll get an old pattern book, pick a pattern we like to do and design it, like draw around it, make every single part and just recreate it the old traditional Sheffield way.

“The machines I've inherited from cutlers I've worked with, I've saved them from the scrap so I've worked with various ‘little mesters’ and when they've come to retire instead of just saying like get rid of it pass it on to me.

“It's just that we enjoy doing it and well it's how we work isn’t it? It's keeping the trade going and we both enjoy it, we like working together.”