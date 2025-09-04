Property: Ashley Business Court in Rotherham goes on sale for £2.2m
Ashley Business Court, Rawmarsh Road, Rotherham, will go under the hammer on September 18.
The freehold investment includes industrial units, two office buildings and a 180-space car park.
The site has a guide price of £2.2m.
The guide price is an indication of a seller's minimum expectation. The property will also have a ‘reserve price’, a figure below which the auctioneer cannot sell.
Charlie Powter, of Acuitus, said: “Fully-let industrial/office parks are incredibly popular with investors looking for strong revenue streams and assets which may offer future asset management potential”.