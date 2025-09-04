Property: Ashley Business Court in Rotherham goes on sale for £2.2m

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Sep 2025, 15:27 BST
A popular business park is going on sale with a £2.2m price tag.

Ashley Business Court, Rawmarsh Road, Rotherham, will go under the hammer on September 18.

The freehold investment includes industrial units, two office buildings and a 180-space car park.

Ashley Business Court, Rawmarsh Road, Rotherham, is going under the hammer on September 18.placeholder image
Ashley Business Court, Rawmarsh Road, Rotherham, is going under the hammer on September 18. | Acuitus

It generates £367,841 in rent annually, according to Acuitus auctioneers.

The site has a guide price of £2.2m.

The guide price is an indication of a seller's minimum expectation. The property will also have a ‘reserve price’, a figure below which the auctioneer cannot sell.

Charlie Powter, of Acuitus, said: “Fully-let industrial/office parks are incredibly popular with investors looking for strong revenue streams and assets which may offer future asset management potential”.

