A popular business park is going on sale with a £2.2m price tag.

Ashley Business Court, Rawmarsh Road, Rotherham, will go under the hammer on September 18.

The freehold investment includes industrial units, two office buildings and a 180-space car park.

Ashley Business Court, Rawmarsh Road, Rotherham, is going under the hammer on September 18. | Acuitus

It generates £367,841 in rent annually, according to Acuitus auctioneers.

The site has a guide price of £2.2m.

The guide price is an indication of a seller's minimum expectation. The property will also have a ‘reserve price’, a figure below which the auctioneer cannot sell.

Charlie Powter, of Acuitus, said: “Fully-let industrial/office parks are incredibly popular with investors looking for strong revenue streams and assets which may offer future asset management potential”.