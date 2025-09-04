Trainee trio qualifies at Sheffield solicitors

Three trainee solicitors have qualified into permanent roles at Sheffield's Wake Smith Solicitors through its supportive skills and development programme.

Dylan Friend will take up a role in the solicitors’ highly-rated Clinical Negligence department; Anna Woodcock will join the busy Private Client team; while Charlotte Wallage qualifies into the expanding Employment team.

All three have completed their training contracts with Wake Smith Solicitors which consists of four seats of six months each, over two years, and includes experience in the firm’s Company Commercial, Commercial Property, Litigation, Contentious Probate, Employment and Clinical Negligence departments.

Neil Salter, chairman at Wake Smith Solicitors, said: “We are delighted to announce our year-two trainee solicitors have qualified into their chosen departments.

“This marks a significant milestone in their legal careers, and we are proud to see their hard work, dedication, and talent recognised. Well done Dylan, Charlotte and Anna on this fantastic achievement, and we wish them every success in their new roles.”

Charlotte said: “I am delighted to have qualified as an employment solicitor at Wake Smith Solicitors. The experience I have gained throughout my training contract has been invaluable, and I am grateful for the firm’s support, mentorship and encouragement throughout my training. I look forward to continuing my professional journey with the firm.”

Wake Smith has been proudly recruiting and developing trainees for a substantial number of years with some of its former trainees establishing long term careers with the firm, and some progressing to Director level including Tom Weightman in the Commercial Property team along with Rebecca Robinson in the Company Commercial team.

The well-known firm offers a bespoke training programme combining hands-on experience with tailored learning in its business and personal legal services departments. Its trainees are valued, fee-earning members of the departments they work in, and supported every step of the way by its experienced heads of department, and dedicated Training Principal, Mike Doherty.

It also runs various internal working groups, charity fundraising events, and a comprehensive events calendar, providing plenty of opportunities for trainees to establish and grow their networks in Sheffield and beyond during their time with the firm.

It recently launched Wake Smith Link, its own networking group for professional starting out on their careers.