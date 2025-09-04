Cubo Sheffield reaches 100% occupancy

Cubo Sheffield, the landmark flex office space located on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre, has reached full occupancy – underlining its role as a key driver of the city’s business growth.

The four-storey, 34,000 sq. ft workspace, which forms part of the £470m Heart of the City II scheme, opened in April 2021 following a £3m investment and quickly established itself as the workspace of choice for a diverse mix of regional, national, and global businesses keen to take advantage of the building’s strategic location and Cubo’s unique offering.

It can accommodate more than 600 desks across a variety of co-working spaces and private offices. A huge co-working space on the ground floor boasts 60 hot-desks, with a mix of private offices, meeting rooms, kitchens, communal spaces and designated desks on the upper floors.

Cubo Sheffield also features a rooftop seating area on the top floor which is accessible to all members.

Current members include national and international organisations, including Arcadis, CGI and Nationwide Building Society who occupy a whole floor at the building.

Collaboration and wellbeing are central to the Cubo ethos, and a vibrant community has been created at Cubo Sheffield through networking events, social evenings, and member activities.

Members enjoy access to a variety of premium facilities including fully equipped meeting rooms, large communal areas, private booths, breakout zones, chill-out zones, a complimentary barista service and beer on tap.

Cubo Sheffield was the company’s third site and has been instrumental in its rapid expansion across the UK. The brand now boasts 13 locations in major cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Derby, and Nottingham.

Founded in 2020 by property investors Marc and Rebecca Brough, Cubo has redefined the flex office model by creating an experience-led, lifestyle offer that adapts to the evolving needs of businesses - from hot-desking and dedicated desks to private offices and entire floors.

It is now attracting an enticing mix of SMEs, tech firms and corporates seeking the best Grade A space in each location.

Cubo’s impressive growth has been recognised by CoStar, the global leader in commercial real estate intelligence, which named the company the fastest-growing flex office operator in the UK.

Commenting on Cubo Sheffield reaching 100% occupancy, CEO Marc Brough, said: “Reaching full occupancy at Cubo Sheffield is a clear sign of how our approach to flexible workspace is resonating with modern businesses.

“Sheffield was one of our first locations, and its success has played a huge role in shaping the Cubo brand as we continue to grow across the UK.

“We’re proud to have created a dynamic workspace that brings together some of the city’s most exciting and ambitious companies.”

For further information about Cubo Sheffield, call 0800 038 9797 or visit https://cubowork.com/.