Hundreds of well-paid civil service jobs are on the way to Sheffield under a drive to move officials out of London.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government plans to sell off 11 central London offices and relocate officials to 13 towns and cities across the country, including Sheffield.

The move will result in the headcount of civil servants based in London falling from 95,000 to 83,000 by 2030. No figure for Sheffield has been disclosed yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No1 West Bar Square was funded by insurance giant L&G. Sheffield City Council has taken a long lease on it and is looking for a tenant. | NW

It comes as the Government Property Agency is believed to be in talks over No1 West Bar Square in what would be one of the largest office lettings in Yorkshire this year.

The Grade ‘A’ eight-floor office has been awaiting a tenant since it was handed over to Sheffield City Council in October.

It has space for 1,000 staff, or even 1,500 if some work from home two or three days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Visa & Immigration Service Centre, part of the Home Office, is at Vulcan House Steel, Millsands, Sheffield. | Google

The government says civil servants in the regions will be expected to work in the office a minimum 60 per cent of the time.

In January, the government said Sheffield was a ‘leading location for policy making outside of London’ and had about 8,000 civil servants from departments and agencies including the Department for Work and Pensions, the Department for Education and the Home Office.

Ministers claim the new regional drive will save the government £94 million a year in office costs and bring £729 million in local economic benefits to other parts of the country over the next five years.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, said: “To deliver our Plan for Change, we are taking more decision-making out of Whitehall and moving it closer to communities all across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By relocating thousands of Civil Service roles we will not only save taxpayers money, we will make this Government one that better reflects the country it serves. We will also be making sure that Government jobs support economic growth throughout the country.

“As we radically reform the state, we are going to make it much easier for talented people everywhere to join the Civil Service and help us rebuild Britain.”