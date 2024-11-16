MHCLG: Sheffield among six Government offices to shut in next two years affecting 400 workers nationwide
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has confirmed that six of its UK officers will be closing over the next two years.
This will include Sheffield, Birmingham, Exeter, Newcastle, Truro and Warrington, and will affect around 400 staff members.
It is understood that there will be no compulsory redundancies as part of these changes.
A MHCLG spokesperson said: “We want to create a more coherent office estate with strong, sizeable office communities across a mixture of larger offices, place-based offices, and specialist sites.
“The department will continue to have offices in every English region, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and all staff affected will be able to continue in their roles in one of these locations.”
It is also planned that five larger offices will be developed in London, Wolverhampton, Darlington, Manchester and Bristol.
Other cities in the UK and Northern Ireland with MHCLG offices include: Nottingham, Leeds, Cambridge and Plymouth, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Liverpool, Hemel Hempstead, Hastings and Norwich.
The Labour Government is continuing to increase its number of civil service roles outside of London to 50 per cent. It is currently 45 per cent.
Kevin Hollinrake, the Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, branded the Labour Government’s decision as “unnecessary and ideologically driven”, and claimed it would have a negative impact on the six areas affected.
He said: “Rather than moving thousands of jobs out of Westminster to talented people right across the country, as the previous Conservative Government did, Labour seem intent on removing these opportunities to really level up the country.”
