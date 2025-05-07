Sheffield jobs: Over 1,000 civil servants in potential move to huge new office at West Bar

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 7th May 2025, 08:53 BST
Over 1,000 well paid civil servants could move into a new office in Sheffield, The Star understands.

The Government Property Agency is believed to be in talks over No1 West Bar Square in what would be one of the largest office lettings in Yorkshire this year.

The Grade ‘A’ eight-floor office development has been awaiting a tenant since it was handed over to Sheffield City Council in October.

Council leader Tom Hunt launched No1 West Bar Square in October. The authority is in detailed discussions with a potential occupier.
Council leader Tom Hunt launched No1 West Bar Square in October. The authority is in detailed discussions with a potential occupier. | NW

It has space for 1,000 staff, or even 1,500 if some work from home two or three days a week.

The potential deal is an open secret among property professionals in Sheffield.

One said: “It’s a big office, if you can get people in there creating jobs it’s huge for the economy.”

Mark Bourgeois, chief executive of Government Property Agency, said: “No comment.”

No1 West Bar Square was funded by insurance giant L&G. Sheffield City Council has taken a long lease on it.
No1 West Bar Square was funded by insurance giant L&G. Sheffield City Council has taken a long lease on it. | NW

The GPA says it manages 228 buildings across the UK, worth £2.1bn and equating to 53 per cent of the government’s office estate.

In recent years it has been running a project to relocate civil servants out of London.

No1 West Bar Square was funded by insurance giant L&G. Sheffield City Council has taken a long lease on it.

In February, four months after it was finished, city council leader Tom Hunt said the authority was in “detailed discussions” with a potential occupier.

No1 West Bar Square has big 'floorplates' and few columns.
No1 West Bar Square has big 'floorplates' and few columns. | NW

It is part of a £300m development which includes two blocks of flats called SoHo Yard.

Last year, Peter Swallow, managing director at developer Urbo, said a second phase would start soon and include a second Legal & General-funded office, a 450-space multi-storey car park and new public realm.

Ultimately, a total of five office blocks could be constructed.

He added: “Further phases will ultimately provide 1 million sq ft of mixed-use accommodation, of which over 500,000 sq ft will be Grade ‘A’ office space, offering the largest floor plates in Sheffield city centre.

“West Bar is an award-winning example of what can be achieved through effective public and private sector collaboration.”

