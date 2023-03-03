4 . Chantry Inn

The Chantry Inn on Handsworth Road, Sheffield, is believed to be one of only four pubs in the UK built on consecrated land. It stands virtually within the churchyard of St Mary's Parish Church and there is a cemetery on the grounds of the pub. The historic pub, built in around 1250, was voted CAMRA Sheffield & District's pub of the month for October 2021. The original features include its low beamed ceilings and real fireplaces, while CAMRA said there are also claims of various tunnels and passageways from the cellar to the church. The building was originally a chantry and safe house for nuns, with other uses including a school and a washhouse. Chantry Brewery acquired the pub in early 2019, according to CAMRA, which praised the 'tasteful' restoration and the 'quality' beers, which it said always included five cask ales on tap from Chantry Brewery.

Photo: Google