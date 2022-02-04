Sheffield pub of the week: Dog and Partridge, Trippet Lane
This traditional city centre pub on Trippet Lane is a great place to pop in for an after work pint.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:57 am
The pub has several rooms to relax in and enjoy the offerings from the bar, which include local ales, popular craft beers, as well as a selection of gins and other spirits.
On Tuesdays, the venue is livelier as a pub quiz is held, with a mix of topical and more obscure questions.
Dog and Partridge, as hinted at by the name is a dog friendly pub.