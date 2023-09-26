Sheffield Houses: Woodall Homes launches new build development of 14 family homes in Stocksbridge
14 modern family homes are set to be built in one of the most "picturesque" landscapes in Sheffield, with the first expected to be complete in just seven months.
Willow Heights will feature a series of "executive", detached homes, built by housebuilders, Woodall Homes. Each home will be finished with a "beautifully landscaped garden" and patio or bi-fold doors - there will also be a range of upgrade options to choose from as well.
Dave Wood, Managing Director at Woodall Homes, said: "After building a first-class reputation for creating high-quality homes across Derbyshire, we are thrilled to announce our expansion into South Yorkshire.
The development will be found off of Bocking Hill in the heart of Stocksbridge. The first home is expected to be completed in April 2024.
"Stocksbridge is a thriving area that combines rich history with modern living, and we are very excited to be contributing to the growing community. We have designed each of these family homes with local stone to create timeless architecture that lasts and blends with the needs of the local area" added the Woodall Homes MD.
Homes on the development can now be reserved through local estate agents, Redbrik. A launch event, where potential buyers can find out more, is being held at Raffina Fox Valley this Thursday, September 28, 2023.
Redbrik have revealed anyone who attends the launch event and reserves a Willow Heights home by the end of October will win a £500 John Lewis gift card. A £250 Sandersons voucher can also be won by anyone attending the launch.