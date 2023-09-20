The house is said to have retained original features and blended them with a "contemporary twist".

A four bedroom townhouse blending original features with a "contemporary twist" has been put up for sale in Sheffield.

The house is found on a "quiet" no through road in the heart of the "ultra popular" Sharrow Vale in S11. The Whitehornes listing, which has a guide price of £365,000, states the property will "appeal hugely" to first time buyers and young professional couples.

The accommodation, which also includes one bathroom, is spread over three floors - excluding the cellar. The ground floor features a bay-windowed lounge, a dining room and off-shot kitchen to the rear.

The stairs to the cellar are located through a door in the dining room, whilst the staircase ascending to the first floor is found in a small hall between the dining room and lounge.

Bedrooms one and two are found on the first floor. The first is spread across the front of the property, whilst a family bathroom sits adjacent to the smaller second bedroom.

Two more double bedrooms are found on the second floor and benefit from wonderful views across the surrounding area. A private garden is located to the rear of the house and features a patio area, which would be an excellent space to set up an outdoor table and chairs.

