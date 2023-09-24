Spencer Estate Agents have three of these brand new builds currently available - with guide prices of £300,000, £290,000 and £280,000.

Multiple homes on a new build development in a "perfect" Sheffield location are being sold - with the first interior photos released following the completion of the show homes.

The Ivy (£300,000), The Poppy (£290,000) and The Orchid (£280,000) have all be listed for sale on the Spencer Estate Agents website. The three homes are all found on the Valley View development, just off of Main Street in Hackenthorpe, S12.

The homes all come with four bedrooms and two bathrooms and have largely identical interior layouts. The ground floors consist of an entrance hall, w.c and a spacious, open plan kitchen/living/dining room - variations of this layout also include a kitchen/diner with a separate lounge.

The ground floor opens up to the rear, bringing the rear gardens and living spaces together in one seamless space. The garden is family friendly, with lawn for playing on and a patio for supervising.

Three of the bedrooms and a family bathroom are found on the first floor. Two, which has a dressing area, and three are double rooms, whilst bedroom four is smaller and can be used as an office if it isn't needed as a bedroom.

The master bedroom is the second floor. A small landing provides access to the bedroom, which is spacious and has a shower en-suite.

Computer images from Spencer have shown how the finished development is expected to look. However, new photos from the interiors of the completed show homes have also been shared and give the first sign as to what we can expect from the rest of these new, modern homes.

