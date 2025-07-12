A grand Victorian mansion in a Sheffield park could be converted into flats and homes after 14 years empty.

Developers have put forward plans to convert Brincliffe Towers, its coach house and grounds into a residential development.

The villa, built in 1852, is at the top of Chelsea Park off Brincliffe Edge Road.

How Brincliffe Towers could look under new residential conversion plan. | DLP

It is the fourth attempt to convert the building, which was last used as a care home but has been disused since 2010.

Now, Pav Sall of Chelsea Park Developments Ltd, based in Sharrowvale, has submitted a planning application to convert the mansion into four flats, convert the coach house into three houses and build four houses where a 1950s extension is now.

There have been several attempts to bring this Victorian mansion in Chelsea Park, Nether Edge, back to life. But all have failed. The most recent was a plan to convert it back into a house - it was an old people’s home - in 2020. Has been empty since 2010. | national world

A report by DLP Planning states: “This results in little change to the Conservation Area and historic park and given the demolition of the 1950s extension, it is considered that overall, the proposals will enhance the character and appearance of the site and its setting.

“Pedestrian and vehicular access will be taken from the existing entrance off Brincliffe Edge Road. This is the most suitable means of accessing the site and each property by vehicle.”

How Brincliffe Towers could look after residential development. | DLP

Previous attempts to bring the brownfield site back to life were opposed by a residents' action group over traffic, road safety, the environment and the size of the proposed houses.

Sheffield City Council is under pressure to build thousands of new homes to meet government targets.

Earlier this year it said brownfield sites across the city were ‘maximised’ and it had been forced to choose 14 green belt sites to accommodate 3,500 homes.