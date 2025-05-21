Banner Cross Hall: Sheffield stately home and former Henry Boot HQ set to become private school
Nexus Multi Academy Trust has submitted plans to turn Banner Cross Hall into an independent school called Hallamshire Academy.
It would have 56 fee-paying students with learning difficulties and special educational needs.
A supporting document states it would not ‘increase strain’ on the council’s education funding. And the building could be used as it is, ‘but should further works be required, listed building consent will be sought’.
The application is for the buildings and does not include the 10-acre grounds.
Built in 1821, Banner Cross Hall stood in impressive grounds in what was then open country. It is one of the city’s most lavish heritage properties and features battlements, an octagonal turret and ornate interior.
It was Grade II listed in 1973. It was home to Sheffield building firm Henry Boot for 91 years before the firm moved out in 2023 and sold it to Sheffield property developer Matt Davison.
Mr Davison said he spent about £1m on refurbishment and repairs and had planned to reopen it as offices.
Nexus Multi-Academy Trust was founded in 2016 and oversees 17 schools in South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.
The planning application acknowledges the site, comprising Banner Cross Hall only, could deliver about 10 homes on a ‘brownfield’ site.
It adds: “Whilst it is recognised that the proposed use in this application does not align with the proposed residential allocation, it is demonstrated through the emerging Local Plan that there is a clear appetite from the council for this site to be re-used to ensure the future active use of the Grade II listed, brownfield site.”