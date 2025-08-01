Sheffield hotels: Opening date for new £20m Marriott hotel in Catcliffe after it was abandoned for a year
The Marriott Hotel in Catcliffe is advertising two jobs before the doors open next month.
It was originally due to open in summer 2023. But workers were laid off when builders downed tools, leaving the six-storey building open to the elements.
Construction of the 150-room hotel restarted in January. Now the Marriott Courtyard Sheffield website states it opens in September.
The building on Mable Way overlooks the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe, Rotherham, and is visible from the Parkway.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
It states: “The hotel features stylish rooms across five floors, a fully equipped residents' gym, one meeting room, and an on-site car park. Our all-day Bistro & Bar is expected to become a key dining spot in the area.
“As part of the globally respected Marriott brand, this property offers the opportunity to be part of a world-class hospitality team.”
Stapleford Ventures, based in Dartford, Kent, is the developer. Builder RTS is based in Leicestershire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.