A £20m Rotherham hotel, abandoned half-built for a year, is recruiting its final few staff before opening.

The Marriott Hotel in Catcliffe is advertising two jobs before the doors open next month.

It was originally due to open in summer 2023. But workers were laid off when builders downed tools, leaving the six-storey building open to the elements.

Workers on a cherrypicker attach a sign to the Marriott Courtyard Sheffield hotel which opens in September. | Marriott

Construction of the 150-room hotel restarted in January. Now the Marriott Courtyard Sheffield website states it opens in September.

The building on Mable Way overlooks the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe, Rotherham, and is visible from the Parkway.

How the Marriott hotel will look when it opens in September. | Marriott

The hotel will be run by RBH Hospitality Management on behalf of Marriott.

It states: “The hotel features stylish rooms across five floors, a fully equipped residents' gym, one meeting room, and an on-site car park. Our all-day Bistro & Bar is expected to become a key dining spot in the area.

“As part of the globally respected Marriott brand, this property offers the opportunity to be part of a world-class hospitality team.”

Stapleford Ventures, based in Dartford, Kent, is the developer. Builder RTS is based in Leicestershire.