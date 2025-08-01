Sheffield hotels: Opening date for new £20m Marriott hotel in Catcliffe after it was abandoned for a year

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 1st Aug 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 14:38 BST
A £20m Rotherham hotel, abandoned half-built for a year, is recruiting its final few staff before opening.

The Marriott Hotel in Catcliffe is advertising two jobs before the doors open next month.

It was originally due to open in summer 2023. But workers were laid off when builders downed tools, leaving the six-storey building open to the elements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Workers on a cherrypicker attach a sign to the Marriott Courtyard Sheffield hotel which opens in September.placeholder image
Workers on a cherrypicker attach a sign to the Marriott Courtyard Sheffield hotel which opens in September. | Marriott

Construction of the 150-room hotel restarted in January. Now the Marriott Courtyard Sheffield website states it opens in September.

The building on Mable Way overlooks the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe, Rotherham, and is visible from the Parkway.

How the Marriott hotel will look when it opens in September.placeholder image
How the Marriott hotel will look when it opens in September. | Marriott

For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.

The hotel will be run by RBH Hospitality Management on behalf of Marriott.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It states: “The hotel features stylish rooms across five floors, a fully equipped residents' gym, one meeting room, and an on-site car park. Our all-day Bistro & Bar is expected to become a key dining spot in the area.

“As part of the globally respected Marriott brand, this property offers the opportunity to be part of a world-class hospitality team.”

Stapleford Ventures, based in Dartford, Kent, is the developer. Builder RTS is based in Leicestershire.

Related topics:CatcliffeHotelsProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice