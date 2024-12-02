The building in Waverley, which is visible from the Parkway, has been silent since workers were laid off in late 2023.

Those involved in the prestigious project remain tight-lipped.

Building firm RTS Construction has not responded to queries since boss David Rose last year told The Star it was “not a construction issue”.

Developer Stapleford Ventures, based in Essex, is behind the hotel project.

Waverley was created from the reclamation and clean up of the former Orgreave Coking Works.

Harworth - the former property division of British Coal - is master developer for the area, which includes hundreds of homes on a housing estate and scores of hi-tech businesses on the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

A spokesperson said they were in “regular dialogue” with Stapleford Ventures.

They added: “This part of Waverley is owned by developer Stapleford Ventures Limited who bought the site from Harworth at the end of 2021 and has been leading on the development of the hotel.

“As master developer for the wider Waverley development, Harworth has been in regular dialogue with Stapleford as Harworth would like to see the building completed at the earliest possible opportunity. We will continue to keep the community of Waverley updated on progress.”

The six-storey building is on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way and looms over the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.

It was originally scheduled to open in summer 2023.

Have a look at these photos recording the story of the project, from the glitzy promotional image to the way it looks today.

1 . Silent The unfinished hotel at Waverley has stood silent for a year. | NW Photo: Dean Photo Sales

2 . Dialogue Developer Stapleford Ventures has fallen from public view although Harworth says it is in "regular dialogue." | NW Photo Sales

3 . Scaffolding Patchy cladding can be seen on the building and scaffolding is still in place. | NW Photo Sales

4 . Windows Windows have been installed and cladding is complete on some of the building | NW Photo: Dean Photo Sales