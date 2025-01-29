Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has re-started on a half-finished £20m Marriott hotel after a year.

Builders are back on the site at Waverley, Rotherham, and now expect to finish in 2025, The Star has been told.

It comes after workers were laid off late in 2023 leaving the partly-clad six-storey building open to the elements. The building on Highfield Spring looms over the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe and is visible from the Parkway.

Waverley master developer, Harworth Group, said work had resumed and it “looked forward to the completion of the hotel” by developer Stapleford Ventures Limited, expected later this year.

It added: “It will be a fantastic amenity for local businesses, as well as the wider community. RTS is acting as the main contractor on the project.”

Stapleford Ventures, based in Dartford, Kent, took a loan out on January 22 using the hotel as security, according to filings at Companies House.

Stapleford Ventures’ accounts show it owed creditors £20.5m at the end of 2023. Some £14m was owed to parent company Stapleford Commercial Group and subsidiaries.

It also had investment property worth £19.8m, according to ‘valuations by the directors’.

The firm was owed £385,000 and had £2,139 in the bank.

Building firm RTS has not responded to queries since boss David Rose told The Star the stoppage was “not a construction issue” in 2023.

The hotel was originally scheduled to open in summer 2023. Hotel staff were hired ahead of the launch but were laid off.

Stapleford was contacted for comment.