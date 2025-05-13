A £20m Rotherham hotel, abandoned half-built for a year, is recruiting staff ahead of a new opening date.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marriott Hotel in Catcliffe is advertising seven jobs and has re-started its social media accounts as it prepares to launch.

It was originally due to open in summer 2023. But staff were laid off when builders downed tools, leaving the six-storey building open to the elements.

How the Marriott hotel was due to look when it opened in summer 2023. | Other

Work restarted in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as part of its reincarnation, The Marriott website is calling it Courtyard Sheffield. It also has an address on an apparently non-existent road called Mable Way.

The building, off Highfield Spring, looms over the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe, Rotherham, and is visible from the Parkway.

The hotel’s Instagram states it is opening in September. Its most recent previous post was from February 2023 stating the hotel was ‘watertight’.

The Indeed recruitment website is advertising seven jobs, including assistant front office manager on up to £28,500, front office supervisor on up to £27,500 and sous chef on up to £35,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel will be run by RBH Hospitality Management on behalf of Marriott.

The Marriott hotel is set to be complete this year. | NW

It says the Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield will have 150 bedrooms.

It adds: “The hotel features stylish rooms across five floors, a fully equipped residents' gym, one meeting room, and an on-site car park. Our all-day Bistro & Bar is expected to become a key dining spot in the area.

“As part of the globally respected Marriott brand, this property offers the opportunity to be part of a world-class hospitality team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states benefits of working for the firm include discount rooms, food and drink in RBH hotels.

It also offers free meals on duty ‘saving you over £1000 per year’.

Stapleford Ventures, based in Dartford, Kent, is the developer. Builder RTS is based in Leicestershire.