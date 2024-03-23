The Sheffield area could welcome four four-star hotels this year in what would be an unprecedented run of launches.
A Radisson Blu is opening on Pinstone Street in summer and a Hilton is coming to Bramall Lane in August aiming to be the ‘leading upscale hotel in the city’.
The Psalter on Psalter Lane closed last year but is already ‘under offer’. And finally, there’s a chance work could restart on a huge, £20m half-finished Marriott at Waverley.
As competition hots up in the sector, we thought it would be a good time to find out which are the best luxury hotels in Sheffield today. Take a look through a gallery of the city’s four-star hotels, according to Tripadvisor, including the number of 'terrible' reviews.
