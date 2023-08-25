A McCrispy chicken burger and fries will taste better than ever in this newly refurbished McDonald's branch.

McDonald’s, on Farm Road, in Sheffield, has reopened its doors after a restaurant redesign, which promises to deliver a better customer experience for all.

Owned and operated by local franchisee, Walter Wright, the Farm Road restaurant is among some of the first of the fast food giant chains in the region to undergo the ‘Convenience of the Future’ refurbishment scheme.

The store, in Granville Square, was closed for weeks, but it unveiled its new look at its grand re-opening on Thursday August 24.

McDonald's Farm Road branch has a new look.

It comes just one month after another popular branch in Sheffield, on Archer Road, underwent the same transformation.

McDonald’s ‘Convenience of the Future’ has put the customer experience at its forefront. With customers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice, the revamp has seen a new restaurant layout created - and new technology introduced.

Walter Wright, who owns and operates over a dozen McDonald’s restaurants in the Sheffield area, said: “I am pleased to reopen the Farm Road McDonald’s following its short closure. It’s sensible to reinvest in the restaurant giving the same contemporary dining area for our customers who ‘eat inside’ the restaurant as well as a separate courier entrance for delivery drivers.

“We are thrilled to see the modern and innovative new look restaurant in action benefiting our customers and staff to make a more efficient process for all involved.”

With the store seeing a recent increase in food orders and deliveries, it now offers a ‘McDelivery only’ area for delivery drivers to carry out their work more efficiently, and reduce congestion in the restaurant.

The restaurant also includes LED lighting and wall graphics made from recycled coffee cups, recyclable floor and wall tiles, and furniture made from fully recycled materials.

Staff also have a new relaxing and comfortable space to take their breaks, and the kitchens have been redesigned to help the crew serve customers quicker and more accurately than before.