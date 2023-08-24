The countdown to Popeyes' latest drive-thru restaurant is officially underway - offering the people of South Yorkshire a new fast food fix.

Popeyes had its plans approved to open a new drive-thru restaurant in Barnsley in April this year - and eagerly-anticipating chicken fans now have an opening date to look forward to.

The American fried chicken chain has now revealed the big opening date of its new Barnsley drive-thru restaurant will land on Friday September 29. This means chicken fans only have to wait another five weeks to get their hands on some new fast food.

The new restaurant will be located at The Peel Centre in Barnsley, on Harborough Hill Road, and will mark the brand’s 11th opening in 2023, and the 30th opening since landing in the UK in November 2021.

Popeyes has announced it will be opening its Barnsley drive-thru restaurant on September 29.

Popeyes is set to pull out all the stops to showcase its Southern hospitality as it brings a taste of Louisiana to Barnsley. Ahead of the launch, chicken fans can enter for the chance of winning a Chicken Sandwich at the opening of the new venue by signing up via the Popeyes website.

Guests looking to visit on launch day are advised to get down early to beat the round-the-block queues which were seen when the brand opened its drive-thru restaurant in Rotherham earlier this year. The opening marked its busiest launch globally, with customers queuing from 4am to get their hands on the famous Louisiana Chicken Sandwich.

The new site in Barnsley will offer Popeyes' full UK menu.

The Barnsley site will offer all the same menu, with famous ‘shatter crunch’ chicken sandwiches, and original Southern biscuits and gravy.

Popeyes will also be serving up its new breakfast menu, including the Big Breakfast Rolls, a variety of breakfast muffins, cajun hash browns and their famous Louisiana buttermilk biscuits served with cinnamon sugar or Nutella.